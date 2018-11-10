VIDEO: Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached

On Friday, Honourable Bamidele Oloyelogun was removed as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, alongside his Deputy, Honourable Ogundeji Iroju. This video captures how events unfolded, including the physical assault on a lawmaker.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 10, 2018

Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached

On Friday, Honourable Bamidele Oloyelogun was removed as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, alongside his Deputy, Honourable Ogundeji Iroju.

This video captures a bit of how events unfolded, including the physical assault on a lawmaker.

Oloyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, and Ogundeji, representing Odigbo Constituency II, were removed by two-third majority of the Assembly over alleged "gross misconduct and incompetence, and exhaustion of the budget allocation to the Assembly running into N1.5billion". See Also Politics BREAKING: Journalists Chased Out With Broken Bottles As Hoodlums Take Over Ondo Assembly 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Honourable Olamide George, representing Akure North Constituency, was elected as the new Speaker, while Abimbola Fajolu, representing Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oshiomhole: Untold Story Of How Dss Held Him Hostage For Eight Hours
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Buhari, Osibanjo, Tinubu, Govs Meet Next Week To Determine Oshiomhole’s Fate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Guber: Okorocha Loses Out As INEC Lists Uzodinma As Apc’s Candidate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections There Isn’t A Single Thinking Brain Left In PDP, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole Lives To Run Away Another Day‎ By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Oshiomhole: Untold Story Of How Dss Held Him Hostage For Eight Hours
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Buhari, Osibanjo, Tinubu, Govs Meet Next Week To Determine Oshiomhole’s Fate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Guber: Okorocha Loses Out As INEC Lists Uzodinma As Apc’s Candidate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Poisoned Beans Flood Markets, Consumer Council Alerts Nigerians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In First Video Since July, Shekau Taunts ‘Those Who Said I Have Died’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections There Isn’t A Single Thinking Brain Left In PDP, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole Lives To Run Away Another Day‎ By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tonye Cole’s Convoy Kills Two, Injures Another In Rivers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Suffering From 'Masses Rejection Syndrome', Says Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad