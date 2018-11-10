VIDEO: Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached

Video of Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached

On Friday, Honourable Bamidele Oloyelogun was removed as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, alongside his Deputy, Honourable Ogundeji Iroju.

This video captures a bit of how events unfolded, including the physical assault on a lawmaker.

Oloyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, and Ogundeji, representing Odigbo Constituency II, were removed by two-third majority of the Assembly over alleged "gross misconduct and incompetence, and exhaustion of the budget allocation to the Assembly running into N1.5billion". See Also Politics BREAKING: Journalists Chased Out With Broken Bottles As Hoodlums Take Over Ondo Assembly

Honourable Olamide George, representing Akure North Constituency, was elected as the new Speaker, while Abimbola Fajolu, representing Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker.