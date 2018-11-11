Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi

“I do not want to be too harsh on an old friend but I will say this: those that insist on remaining in the APC despite its glaring failures and incompetence have NO brain at all: they have replaced it with cow dung.

by DAILYPOST Nov 11, 2018

Femi Fani-Kayode SaharaReporters Media

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation has said those members still in the All Progressives Congress, APC, have ‘no brain’

Fani-Kayode stated this while reacting to a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, in which he described Peter Obi, the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a “religious bigot.”

<div id="mvp-content-body-top" relative"="">

El-Rufai recalled that Obi supported his (El-Rufai’s) arrest by the Department of State Services, DSS in 2014 on the ground that “El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State.”

Reacting to El-Rufai’s statement, Fani-Kayode insisted that those left in the ruling party have ‘no brain as it has been replaced with ‘Cow Dung’

The former minister tweeted: “There isn’t a single thinking brain left in the PDP”[email protected]

DAILYPOST

