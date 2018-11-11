Bindow’s WAEC Certificate Missing As He Emerges APC Candidate

INEC published credentials contained Jibrilla’s testimonial from Government Secondary School, Miango, rather than the WAEC certificate as presented by candidates of other parties.

by DAILY TRUST Nov 11, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released particulars of 28 gubernatorial candidates in Adamawa State, amidst anxiety over who would emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer.

Plethora of petitions against the candidature of Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, who was declared winner of the controversial primary election had generated uncertainty about who will make the final list. Jibrilla emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst contention over his O level school certificate.

An Abuja High Court had recently ordered that summon be served on Governor Jibrilla Bindow and the WAEC after a non governmental organisation filed a case of WAEC certificate forgery against the governor.

Meanwhile, a federal Commissioner of INEC, retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmad Muazu, who inspected the on-going permanent voter card distribution in the state lamented low turnout.

Muazu, who was accompanied by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kassim Gaidam, observed the voter apathy, advising against last-minute rush.

