BREAKING: Buratai's Car Involved In Accident In Kaduna

An official staff car belonging to Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, has been involved in an accident.
According to the Army, the accident occurred at Jere town, on the way to Kaduna, on Sunday evening.
The car was in a convoy alongside other vehicles, when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the car.
Although Buratai wasn't in the car, the ADC sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
BREAKING:The COAS' official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m. The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car. pic.twitter.com/WXCovfXdBI— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) November 11, 2018