BREAKING: Buratai's Car Involved In Accident In Kaduna

The accident occurred at Jere town, on the way to Kaduna, on Sunday evening.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 11, 2018

An official staff car belonging to Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, has been involved in an accident.

According to the Army, the accident occurred at Jere town, on the way to Kaduna, on Sunday evening.

The car was in a convoy alongside other vehicles, when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the car. 

Although Buratai wasn't in the car, the ADC sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Two High-Profile Boko Haram Commanders 'Killed' By Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‎Scores Killed In Another Boko Haram Attack In Borno
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Defends Shooting Of Shi'ites With Trump's 'Firearm' Video
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Military Update: Suicide Bombers Die In Bid To Attack NNPC In Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion We Do Not Know Boko Haram Members: President Goodluck Jonathan Lied
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion America Is Today Walking On Pins And Needles And Making The Best Of A Bad Situation In Iraq
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Only The President Is Exempt From Airport Security Screening, Aviation Minister Tells Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad