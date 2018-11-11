DSS 'Detains' Bauchi State Chairman Of ASUU

“The ASUU Chairman, Adamu Babayo was invited through a Short Message Service (SMS) which is not a formal way of invitation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2018

Dr. Adamu Babayo, Chairman of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), the ASUU chapters of the ATBU and Bauchi State University, Gadau, have said.

Vice Chairman of the association, Dr Ibrahim Maina, decried Babayo's detention when he addressed a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to NAN, Maina alleged that Babayo was detained by the DSS operatives on Sunday, when he was invited to the department’s headquarters in Bauchi.

“The ASUU Chairman, Adamu Babayo was invited through a Short Message Service (SMS) which is not a formal way of invitation.

“On Friday, he received a text message requesting him to report to the DSS office in Bauchi on Sunday. He went to the office together with some of the executives of the association. The DSS operatives requested other members of his entourage to leave and detained him in their office," he said.

Stating that the chairman's detention was a violation of his rights, he said: "Let them explain to us why he was detained. That will give us the idea of what needs to be done.

“If the detention is in connection with the ongoing strike, it is a nationwide strike embarked on by the universities in the country and not a peculiar or personal problem. What wrong have we done by pressing for our rights through the strike?"

However, a DSS official, who preferred not to be named, insisted that Babayo was not detained but only invited to answer some questions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Only The President Is Exempt From Airport Security Screening, Aviation Minister Tells Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad