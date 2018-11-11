JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai

Announcing the incident on Twitter, Atiku wrote: "I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff. I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them. Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused state security operatives of intimidating him and his staff in Abuja.

Atiku said he and members of his staff were subjected to a search on their arrival at Abuja on Sunday, where they had arrived after weeks in Dubai.

Announcing the incident on Twitter, Atiku wrote: "I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

"I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them. Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain."

SaharaReporters, New York

