Only The President Is Exempt From Airport Security Screening, Aviation Minister Tells Atiku

"For the records, all incoming passengers on international flights go through Customs, Immigration, health and security screening. Where the aircraft is using the private, charter wing, as the PDP candidate did, such arrivals are met by a team of the Immigration, Customs and other security agencies.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 11, 2018

The Federal Government has responded to the claim by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he was "intimidated" during a check at the airport on his return to Abuja from Dubai.

The former Vice-President had claimed that he and members of his staff were subjected to "intimidation" during the security screening at the Abuja airport on Sunday.

However, a statement by Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation on Sunday, noted that the screening was a routine process and only the President was exempted from such checks.

The Aviation Minister said the "claim by Atiku is a mischevious attempt to grab the headlines", noting that the search was part of standard procedure.

The statement published in a series of tweets, read: "The claim by @atiku is a mischievous attempt to grab the headlines. Nigerians need to know that one of the resolutions of the Atiku team at their recently-concluded Dubai retreat was to embark on scaremongering. This is one of such.

"For the records, all incoming passengers on international flights go through Customs, Immigration, health and security screening. Where the aircraft is using the private, charter wing, as the PDP candidate did, such arrivals are met by a team of the Immigration, Customs and other security agencies.

"They go to the arriving aircraft as a team. The airport authorities confirm that this is a routine process, applying to all international arrivals, including Ministers, unless the passenger is the President of Nigeria. The President, the Vice President and passengers aboard planes on the Presidential air fleet use the Presidential wing of the airport.

"It is also important to state that even in the Presidential Wing of the airport which the President of Nigeria uses, there is the presence of Immigration and other security officials who must stamp his or her passport on arrival.

"By standard procedure, all aircraft on international arrivals must first of all park at the international wing of the aircraft. They can move to the domestic terminal only upon the completion of the arrival processes."

The minister affirmed that the PDP presidential candidate was subjected to the check, and insisted that he was "accorded full respect as a former vice-president".

The statement continued: "While it is true that the Task Force on Currency at the airport did the routine action of checking the former Vice President’s travel bag, he was accorded full respect as a former Vice President of Nigeria.

"These checks are mandatory, conventional, internationally applied and routine. No one is excused from them under our laws. These checks are carried out on all international arrivals and President Buhari does not get involved in them.

"Law-abiding citizens are encouraged to respect the laws of the country and our VIPs should not seek to be treated over and above the citizens they wish to serve."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu’s Silence On LAUTECH Crisis By Sikiru Akinola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad