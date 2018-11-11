Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted claims that he was asked by the Department of State Services (DSS) to resign his position.

He stated this on Sunday, when he featured on Politics Today, a television programme aired on Channels Television.

Confirming that he met with the DSS, Oshiomhole said the security agency could not have asked him to resign his position, as he wasn't hired by them.

His words: "I wasn't hired by the DSS and I cannot be requested by DSS to resign or to retain the job. APC is a structured party; we have organs. I know the procedure and I believe the DSS also understands their own role in the system. It's not up to them to demand the resignation of a party chairman, whether that party chairman is the chairman of a ruling party or chairman of an opposition.

"But I believe it is their right to have a conversation with anyone, who in their opinion, can assist them in discharging their mandate so that Nigeria is safe and secure, particularly as we move towards 2019 elections.

"I met with the DSS on Sunday at about 3pm and I drove there on my own."

Oshiomhole, however, did not expressly confirm or deny if he met with the President on the DSS matter, when questioned on the subject.

He continued: "On my meeting with the President, the President is the President of Nigeria and he is elected on the platform of our party, which I am privileged currently to be the Chairman of. I visit the villa at least two to three times a week. I have a duty to brief Mr. President on what were doing in the party. I have the privilege of learning from the President what the government is doing as it relates to what the party expects of the government elected on our platform.

"Meeting the President is not news at all. Those are my privileges and I think it will continue to be so as long as Mr. President is gracious enough to give me the privilege to want to know what we're doing in the party, and also to hear my own suggestions on a variety of issues as it affects governance, our party and the country."