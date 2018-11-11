Police 'Rescue' Wife Threatened With Machete By Husband From Her Home

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have assisted a wife in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in moving out of her home after she was threatened by her husband with a machete.

The wife had made a distress call to the Police on Sunday, concerning the incident. She also requested Police protection to enable her move her belongings out of the house.

A team of policemen was immediately dispatched to her home and the incident was brought under control.

Although, the identity of the couple was not revealed by the Police, ACP Yomi Shogunle directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to provide security for the wife, and she is now in a "safe place".

A case of "threat to life" has been recorded against the husband.