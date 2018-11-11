Police 'Rescue' Wife Threatened With Machete By Husband From Her Home

Although, the identity of the couple was not revealed by the Police, ACP Yomi Shogunle directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to provide security for the wife, and she is now in a "safe place". A case of "threat to life" has been recorded against the husband.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 11, 2018

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have assisted a wife in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in moving out of her home after she was threatened by her husband with a machete.

The wife had made a distress call to the Police on Sunday, concerning the incident. She also requested Police protection to enable her move her belongings out of the house.

A team of policemen was immediately dispatched to her home and the incident was brought under control.

Although, the identity of the couple was not revealed by the Police, ACP Yomi Shogunle directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to provide security for the wife, and she is now in a "safe place".

A case of "threat to life" has been recorded against the husband.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'Police Afraid Of Attack' As 'Herdsmen' Kill Seven Farmers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: N15m Ransom Paid For Freedom Of Abducted Ondo ADC Chieftains
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME After Seeing CCTV Footage, Togolese Cook 'Confesses' To Killing Credit Switch CEO
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME JUST IN: IGP Bars FSARS From Searching Phones, Laptops Of Innocent Citizens
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Only The President Is Exempt From Airport Security Screening, Aviation Minister Tells Atiku
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad