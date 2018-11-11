Two High-Profile Boko Haram Commanders 'Killed' By Soldiers In Borno

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2018


Two high-profile Boko Haram commanders have been killed during joint clearance operations by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Chibok and 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa had embarked on Joint Clearance Operations from Gumsuri to Gambori in Borno State, on November 9, 2018.

However, a statement by the Nigerian Army confirmed that two high-profile Boko Haram commanders, Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa'inna Banki, were killed during the clearance operations.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai, commended the soldiers for their efforts and "urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the BHT are completely wiped out".
 

