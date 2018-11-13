BREAKING: Anambra Speaker Impeached Over 'Financial Impropriety'

Ikem Uzozie, member representing Aguata II constituency, moved the motion for impeachment and was seconded by Onyebuchi Offor of Ekwusigo Constituency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2018

Rita Maduagwu, Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has been impeached. 

She was impeached by 20 of the 30 members of the House on Tuesday.

Ikem Uzozie, member representing Aguata II constituency, moved the motion for impeachment and was seconded by Onyebuchi Offor of Ekwusigo Constituency.

Three members of the house were also suspended.

The impeached speaker was accused of financial impropriety, gross misconduct and sundry allegations.

Uzozie was appointed the new speaker of the house.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 'Buhari Trying To Intimidate Atiku After Seeing The Political Handwriting On The Wall'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Former Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Dumps PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment I'm Not The One In Buhari, Ambode 'Bastard Video', Says Kunle Afolayan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Presidency Identifies Owners Of Cattle Causing Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 'Buhari Trying To Intimidate Atiku After Seeing The Political Handwriting On The Wall'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu: We Sacked The Drunkards, Blackmailers And Gamblers — Not Journalists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News EFCC Gets Ultimatum To Probe Ganduje​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News UI International School Shut Over Hijab Crisis​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International CNN Sues Trump For Suspending Jim Acosta's Press Pass
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad