BREAKING: Anambra Speaker Impeached Over 'Financial Impropriety'

Rita Maduagwu, Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has been impeached.

She was impeached by 20 of the 30 members of the House on Tuesday.

Ikem Uzozie, member representing Aguata II constituency, moved the motion for impeachment and was seconded by Onyebuchi Offor of Ekwusigo Constituency.

Three members of the house were also suspended.

The impeached speaker was accused of financial impropriety, gross misconduct and sundry allegations.

Uzozie was appointed the new speaker of the house.