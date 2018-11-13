BREAKING: Troops Arrest 19-Year-Old Female Suicide Bomber Trying To Hit Maiduguri

Upon interrogation, Adamu, a native of Gwoza in Borno State, said she was sent on a lone mission. She also disclosed that she had been in Sambisa Forest for about three years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2018

A female suicide bomber has been arrested in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Nineteen-year-old Shaidatu Adamu was arrested by soldiers after an attempt to detonate a suicide vest in Maiduguri.

She was arrested by troops of the 251 Task Force Battalion in Maiduguri.

Upon interrogation, Adamu, a native of Gwoza in Borno State, said she was sent on a lone mission.

She also disclosed that she had been in Sambisa Forest for about three years.

Troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to defuse the explosives, while Adamu has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Group Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Katarko Town In Yobe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion A Forensic Analysis Of The First Lady's Cry
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Does Nigeria Need A Federal Agency To Combat Terrorism?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Cars Still Burning Two Days After Boko Haram Ambush On Borno Highway
Boko Haram VIDEO: 'At least 27 Killed' As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists On Borno Highway
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News Don’t Let Nigerian Businessmen Into My Meetings In The US, President Buhari Warns Aides
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Military Troop Crush Insurgents' Ambush At Delwa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment I'm Not The One In Buhari, Ambode 'Bastard Video', Says Kunle Afolayan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Presidency Identifies Owners Of Cattle Causing Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 'Buhari Trying To Intimidate Atiku After Seeing The Political Handwriting On The Wall'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu: We Sacked The Drunkards, Blackmailers And Gamblers — Not Journalists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News EFCC Gets Ultimatum To Probe Ganduje​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News UI International School Shut Over Hijab Crisis​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International CNN Sues Trump For Suspending Jim Acosta's Press Pass
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad