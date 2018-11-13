BREAKING: Troops Arrest 19-Year-Old Female Suicide Bomber Trying To Hit Maiduguri

A female suicide bomber has been arrested in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Nineteen-year-old Shaidatu Adamu was arrested by soldiers after an attempt to detonate a suicide vest in Maiduguri.

She was arrested by troops of the 251 Task Force Battalion in Maiduguri.

Upon interrogation, Adamu, a native of Gwoza in Borno State, said she was sent on a lone mission.

She also disclosed that she had been in Sambisa Forest for about three years.

Troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to defuse the explosives, while Adamu has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigation.