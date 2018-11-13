CNN Sues Trump For Suspending Jim Acosta's Press Pass

According to the suit, CNN claims that Acosta and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2018

 

CNN has filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and several of his aides, over the ban of the station's White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

The lawsuit is a result of the suspension of Acosta's press pass, known as a Secret Service "hard pass", last week.

According to the suit, CNN claims that Acosta's and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

While CNN and Acosta are plaintiffs, the suit also has Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, Director of the Secret Service, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta's hard pass away last Wednesday as defendants.

The Secret Service Officer is identified as John Doe in the suit, pending his identification.

A statement by CNN read: "CNN filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration this morning in DC District Court. It demands the return of the White House credentials of CNN's Chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process. We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process."

