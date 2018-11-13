I'm Not The One In Buhari, Ambode 'Bastard Video', Says Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan took to Instagram to say he had received numerous calls and comments from people who mistook him as the person in the video. He stated that the person in the video is not him but his brother.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 13, 2018

Nigerian actor, Kunle Afolayan, has distanced himself from the video of his brother, Aremu Afolayan, making the rounds on social media where he referred to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and staff of Ethiopian airlines, and workers of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as "bastards".

On Sunday, Aremu Afolayan had posted a video of himself calling out the government and airport officials for the "unprofessional attitude" of Immigration officials at the airport. See Also 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, Kunle Afolayan took to Instagram to say he had received numerous calls and comments from people who mistook him as the person in the video. He stated that the person in the video was not him but his brother.

Alongside a picture of his brother in the video, the Yoruba Filmmaker wrote: “For clarity purpose, I think it is imperative I clear the air.  Aremu Afolayan is the one in this video and not Kunle Afolayan. People have been responding to the video and tagging my handles as I have also received some calls. Oloun a so’lu dero. Ire.”

