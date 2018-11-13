Magu Snubs Question On Ganduje Bribery Video, Speaks On Alison-Madueke’s Extradition

Magu, however, said the agency was seeking to extradite former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, because the UK authorities failed to take legal action against her.

by Daily Post Newspaper Nov 13, 2018

EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu PM News

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday refused to answer a question on bribery allegations against the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In different videos widely circulated online, Ganduje was apparently captured collecting kickbacks from contractors.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Magu refused to respond to a question on the video.

When asked to speak on the issue, he responded: “Next question please”.

Magu, however, said the agency was seeking to extradite former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, because the UK authorities failed to take legal action against her.

“It has taken so long and it is very unreasonable that she is not being tried there.

“So, we are tired of waiting and that was why I said if you cannot prosecute her, bring her and we will prosecute her. There is no prosecution going on in the UK.

“We are involved in the investigation in this country and outside the country including America and London. I have been there. We have worked and sat together. We cannot wait endlessly. I think three years and above is sufficient for you to take her to court. There is no court process against her in the UK. Nobody is prosecuting her there,” he added.

