Niger Delta Students Protest Killing Of 16-Year-Old Colleague By Cultists



Students of the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, have staged a peaceful march over the killing of their colleague by suspected cultists, after they snatched off her cellphone.

Seiyefa Fred, a 100 level student of the institution, was shot dead over the weekend at Amarata, a suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. See Also CRIME 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone

Marching through the streets of Yenagoa, the students were clad in black and chanted sorrowful songs, as they demanded justice on the death of their colleague.

Ebi James, one of the students, said Seiyefa's death was "one too many", and urged security operatives in the state to live up to their responsibilities.

