Shi'ites Issue Ultimatum To Human Rights Commision To Probe Killing Of 48 Members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has marched before the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand justice for 48 of its members killed during a procession in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, during a protest by the Sisters Forum of the movement at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Firdausi Ali asked the commission to investigate the "gruesome murder of children and women by the security operatives and bring the perpetrators to justice".

According to Ali, the action has further exposed the "tyrannical tendency of the present administration".

Her words: "These crimes against humanity were committed by the Military and Nigerian Police during the annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek. These attacks on innocent Nigerians between 27 to 30 October, 2018 are unjustifiable and have further exposed the tyrannic nature of the government of Buhari.

"These atrocities are crimes against humanity and we are calling for investigation into the attacks and prosecution of all the perpetrators. Any delay in prosecuting the perpetrators will lead us to taking legal action against all the actors in the attacks.

"While mourning the passing away of our dear brothers and sisters, as well as treating our injured sisters, we are demanding the end of illegal protective custody and kangaroo Kaduna court case against our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife."

The protesters,thereafter, submitted a formal petition to an executive of the commission, Mohammed Nasir Ladan, who promised that the commission would investigate the matter.