UI International School Shut Over Hijab Crisis​

The management of University of Ibadan International School, yesterday, closed the school over wearing of hijab by the Muslim students.

The management put the classrooms under lock and key, following the appearance of some female students in hijab against the school’s dress code.

The development followed a letter received by the school on November 9, 2018, from the International School Muslim Parents’ Forum (ISMPF), signed by Abdurrahman Balogun (chairman) and Bilikis Badiru (secretary).

The letter, entitled: ‘Notice of of the resolution on the rights of our female children to commence the use of Hijab from this academic session of 2018/2019’, was addressed to the Principal, Mrs Phebean Olowe, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof, Abideen Aderinto.

“Hijab wearing for young Muslim girls, apart from the fact that it is part of their religious belief, is part of their God-given fundamental human rights as well as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” ISMPF said in the letter.

Aderinto, in his reaction, said: “I’m the chairman of the Court of Governors and I’m a proud Muslim. ISI is a private school.

“UI does not fund it. It is funded by the fees collected. It is unfortunate that this is coming up now. Even the Parents’ Teacher Association (PTA) is not aware of the idea by this group. Indeed, some other Muslim parents expressed shock when they heard about this forum.

“Since its establishment in 1963, the school has not experienced any religious crisis and we would want to guard against it. The Muslim and Christian students have a place to worship in the school. Whoever desires to change the rules should go through the process.

“The teachers do not feel safe and so could not have taught anybody because it is a strange development.

“I appeal to these people to stop their action and allow peace to reign in the school. It is even strange that this matter was not discussed at the PTA at all, headed by another Muslim and lawyer, Kazeem Olaniyan.”