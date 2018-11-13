VIDEO: 'Repeat After Me — Anayo Rochas Okorocha Is Better Than Obama'

A video has emerged online showing a group of people in their hundreds expressing their loyalty to Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

SaharaReporters confirmed that the video was recorded last week, and that the crowd in it are members of the Imo Community Watch (ICW), a security outfit established by Okorocha.

In the video, published on Twitter by @AMADICHIMA, the people were seen in a series of queues, while a man — indentified by SaharaReporters as Pastor Frank Onwumere, the Commander General of the ICW — asked the people to repeat the words he was about to utter.

"If you love me, I’ll love you to repeat what I am saying," he said from the storeyed building where he was standing.

Then he started speaking; everything he said, the crowd repeated after him:

"Anaoya Rochas Okorocha, you are the best in the whole world.

"Anaoya Rochas Okorcha the Governor, you are our mentor.

"You are our champion.

"You are our father.

"You are great.

"You are great.

"You are a man of wisdom.

"You are a leader.

"You are a leader.

"You are our King.

"The Governor of Imo state, you are the next Governor.

"In this life, you are better than Obama.

"You are better than the people in the world.

"Governor of Imo state, you are a prophet.

"When you say something, it will come to pass.

"I love you my Governor.

"Raise your hand and say I love you my Governor."

After everyone clapped, he asked the audience: "Are you here?"

The he led another line of refrain during which he described Uche Nwosu, Okorocha's son-in-law and Chief of Staff as "one of the best persons in the world".

"He’s a gentle that doesn’t like to compromise what is not good," he added. "He has been the best Chief of Staff; he has been working to make sure that there is peace between the workers and the government."