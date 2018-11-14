EXCLUSIVE: Mimiko Quits Presidential Race... Now To Snatch Senatorial Ticket From His Anointed

A source in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) confirmed this to our correspondent, saying Mimiko made the about-face after an inner caucus meeting of members of his "think tank". He will now take the place of Gboye Adegbenro, Commissioner for Works during his governorship reign, whom he already endorsed as ZLP candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 14, 2018

Dr. Olusegun Mimiko

Barring any last-minute change of mind, Olusegun Mimiko, the Former Governor of Ondo State, will jettison his ambition as the presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

SaharaReporters learnt that Mimiko would, any moment from now, announce his ambition to contest as the candidate of ZLP for Ondo Central Senatorial District for the 2019 general election.

A source in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) confirmed this to our correspondent, saying Mimiko made tha about-face after an inner caucus meeting of members of his "think tank". 

"It's true, Iroko (Mimiko) is no longer vying for the presidential seat again because he has decided to change his mind by making u-turn after our meeting," said the source.

"He now prefers to contest for the Senate seat and would now be the candidate of our party for the Ondo Central Senatorial District."

Although, Gboye Adegbenro, the Commissioner for Works during the tenure of Mimiko, had also been gunning for same position under the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). 

It was gathered that Adegbenro's name had already been enlisted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a candidate of Ondo Central Senatorial District. 

A source told SaharaReporters via the phone that the sudden u-turn of Mimiko had also changed the political calculations in the camp of Adegbenro. 

"This same Gboye Adegbenro who was the Commissioner for Works during Mimiko's government got his blessings to contest as candidate of the ZLP for this same Ondo Central Senatorial District.

"It is unfortunate that Iroko [Mimiko] cannot change his skin, just like a leopard. He has again dribbled us and we know what to do next."
 

