JUST IN: Atiku Arrives In Enugu To Discuss Peter Obi With Ohaneze Ndigbo

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State, was one of four south-eastern governors who protested after Atiku named Obi his running mate in October, saying they were not consulted. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Willie Obiano of Anambra and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia are the other three governors who disagreed with Obi’s choice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently in Enugu, capital of Enugu State, to perfect the acceptance of Peter Obi, his running mate, by south-east leaders.

However, as reported by SaharaReporters, Atiku made it clear that replacing the former Anambra State Governor as his running mate was not an option at all. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Replacing Peter Obi As Running Mate ‘Not An Option' For Atiku 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

SaharaReporters understands the matter has since been “resolved to a large extent” in the absence of Atiku, who travelled to the UK after clinching the PDP presidential primary ticket.

“Still he wants to make sure he takes nothing for granted,” one of his campaign team members told SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

