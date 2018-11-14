Sokoto Deputy Governor Resigns — So He Can Run For Governor Against Tambuwal

Ahmad Aliyu, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has tendered his resignation.

Aliyu's resignation letter was read to the lawmakers at the state House of Assembly plenary session on Wednesday.

The letter, dated November 13, 2018, read: “With gratitude to Allah who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as deputy governor with effect from November 13, 2018.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto State for the support accorded me during my service.”

Meanwhile, Aliyu's emergence as the APC governorship candidate is expected to see him contest against the current Governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.