Sokoto Deputy Governor Resigns — So He Can Run For Governor Against Tambuwal

Aliyu's emergence as the APC governorship candidate is expected to see him contest against the current Governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 14, 2018

Ahmad Aliyu, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has tendered his resignation.

Aliyu's resignation letter was read to the lawmakers at the state House of Assembly plenary session on Wednesday.

The letter, dated November 13, 2018, read: “With gratitude to Allah who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as deputy governor with effect from November 13, 2018.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto State for the support accorded me during my service.”

Meanwhile, Aliyu's emergence as the APC governorship candidate is expected to see him contest against the current Governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Oshiomhole: Saraki Must Go
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Muslim-Muslim Ticket: I Consulted Buhari – El-Rufai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: 'Repeat After Me — Anayo Rochas Okorocha Is Better Than Obama'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Oshiomhole: Saraki Must Go
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Intercepts N211million Gold Being Illegally Moved From Lagos To Dubai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Heritage Bank To Forfeit Unclaimed N157bn Recovered By EFCC To FG
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS You’re Ungrateful, Selfish, Akeredolu Tells Ondo Workers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Government Gives Conditions For Use Of Hijab On School Uniforms
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption $5.8bn NEMA Fraud: Osinbajo Has Questions To Answer – Reps
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robber Accidentally Shoots Gang Member While Escaping After Operation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Muslim-Muslim Ticket: I Consulted Buhari – El-Rufai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Re-Electing Buhari & The APC In 2019 Will Be A Disaster For Nigeria By Dalo Bamshak M.
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad