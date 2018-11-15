Court Orders Abaribe, Others To Produce Kanu Or Pay N100m

Justice Nyako held that the three sureties, including Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, were compelled to within two months, pay N100 million each for their inability to produce the missing IPOB leader.

by PM NEWS Nov 15, 2018

The Federal High Court on Wednesday in Abuja varied the bail conditions upon which the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was admitted.

Justice Binta Nyako made the variation in a ruling on the conditions of the bail she had granted Kanu in April 2017.

Nyako therefore held that the three sureties, including Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, were compelled to within two months, pay N100 million each for their inability to produce the missing IPOB leader.

The three sureties had been made to sign a bail bond of N100m each which was backed by their landed assets whose documents were deposited in court.

The judge said with this amendment, the sureties were now required to deposit cash of N100 million into the court’s bank account.

“The order directing the sureties to pay the money is an order of interim forfeiture’’, she said.

The sureties had argued that Kanu’s disappearance was not unconnected with the invasion of his home by the military and not orchestrated by them.

The military had in a special operation clashed with IPOB members in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, in Abia State, on Sept. 14, 2017 leading to Kanu’s escape from the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kanu and three others are been tried on charges of treasonable felony.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PM NEWS

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News ₦4.9bn Fraud: Court Dismisses Fani-Kayode's Application Challenging Jurisdiction
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal NNPC Claims It Cannot Be Sued Under FOI Without A Pre-action Notice
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion On Nigerian Elections: Let The Constitution Speak By Leonard Karshima Shilgba
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Branch NBA Chairman Murdered In Delta State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Buhari Has Not Called For NASS Inauguration Delay, CNA Sources Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Two Ondo Impostor Lawmakers Threaten Whistleblowers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion What DSS report says about Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Atiku Offers Buhari's Team Free Crash Campaign Course For Two Weeks
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Sokoto Deputy Governor Resigns — So He Can Run For Governor Against Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Alleged Buhari Double And The Spirit Of Public Inquiry By Jideofor Adibe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights 'Obasanjo, T.Y. Danjuma Should Be Barred From Entering US, UK Over Odi/Zaki-Biam Massacres'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Saraki Must Go
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Nigeria Moves To Manufacture Helicopters Locally
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nov/Dec SSCE: NECO Announces Change In Exam Date
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions ICPC, Demands Oshiomhole's Sack For 'Corruption'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Uncovers NNPC’s Fresh $1bn Illegal Withdrawals From NLNG Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad