Ganduje Slams N3bn Suit Against Daily Nigerian Publisher

In the suit filed by Nuraddeen Ayagi, Ganduje’s counsel, the governor urged the court to, among others, restrain Daily Nigerian from further publishing what he referred to as “defamatory doctored video clips".

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2018

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has sued Daily Nigerian newspaper and its Publisher, Jaafar Jaafar for publishing video clips showing him collecting bribe in hard currency from contractors.

The suit, filed at a state High Court, came a few weeks after the video was published.

The governor has been viewed in a series of videos published by the online medium, receiving kickbacks from contractors. However, during a hearing before an investigative panel set up by the Kano State House of Assembly, the publisher maintained that Ganduje had been under investigation for more than two years, when he got a hint from his contractor-friend that the governor received amounts ranging between 15 to 25 per cent of contract funds for every project executed in the state. See Also Sahara Reporters Ganduje Has Been Collecting 15-25% Cut From Contractors For Years, Says Daily Nigerian Publisher 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

In the suit filed by Nuraddeen Ayagi, Ganduje’s counsel, the governor urged the court to, among others, restrain Daily Nigerian from further publishing what he referred to as “defamatory doctored video clips".

According to Daily Nigerian, the governor also is also seeking the payment of N3billion as damages for "defamation of his character", as well as a public apology syndicated through other online platforms with global accessibility.

When contacted over the development, Jaafar said his lawyers would study the process and respond appropriately after he and the company are duly served.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Court Orders Abaribe, Others To Produce Kanu Or Pay N100m
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption $5.8bn NEMA Fraud: Osinbajo Has Questions To Answer – Reps
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Asks Buhari To Prosecute Oshiomhole For ‘Making Millions Of Dollars’ From APC Primaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions ICPC, Demands Oshiomhole's Sack For 'Corruption'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Heritage Bank To Forfeit Unclaimed N157bn Recovered By EFCC To FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion What DSS report says about Oshiomhole
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Alleged Buhari Double And The Spirit Of Public Inquiry By Jideofor Adibe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-APC Spokesman Threatens To Publish Names Of Politicians Who 'Bribed' Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Prof. Nwabueze, Chidoka, FFK, Peter Obi, et.al. Are “Hausa Fulani Slaves” By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Happily-Married' 50-Year-Old Carpenter 'Rapes' Autistic, 20-Year-Old Virgin After Giving Her N50
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sokoto Deputy Governor Resigns — So He Can Run For Governor Against Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Offers Buhari's Team Free Crash Campaign Course For Two Weeks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'After Receiving Calls Asking Him To Forget Presidential Ambition', Mimiko Confirms Withdrawal From Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Saraki Must Go
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate Concedes Ticket To Mimiko
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad