Ganduje Slams N3bn Suit Against Daily Nigerian Publisher

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has sued Daily Nigerian newspaper and its Publisher, Jaafar Jaafar for publishing video clips showing him collecting bribe in hard currency from contractors.

The suit, filed at a state High Court, came a few weeks after the video was published.

The governor has been viewed in a series of videos published by the online medium, receiving kickbacks from contractors. However, during a hearing before an investigative panel set up by the Kano State House of Assembly, the publisher maintained that Ganduje had been under investigation for more than two years, when he got a hint from his contractor-friend that the governor received amounts ranging between 15 to 25 per cent of contract funds for every project executed in the state. See Also Sahara Reporters Ganduje Has Been Collecting 15-25% Cut From Contractors For Years, Says Daily Nigerian Publisher

In the suit filed by Nuraddeen Ayagi, Ganduje’s counsel, the governor urged the court to, among others, restrain Daily Nigerian from further publishing what he referred to as “defamatory doctored video clips".

According to Daily Nigerian, the governor also is also seeking the payment of N3billion as damages for "defamation of his character", as well as a public apology syndicated through other online platforms with global accessibility.

When contacted over the development, Jaafar said his lawyers would study the process and respond appropriately after he and the company are duly served.