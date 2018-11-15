Nigerians Are Frustrated; We Want Something Different, Says Falz

“Everyone has a breaking point and I think Nigerians are getting to that point — we’re quite frustrated with the millions of problems we’ve been facing. So, now we want to see something different, we want to see a change which means that the perfect time to talk about it is NOW," Falz said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2018

Nigerian Music Artiste, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, has said Nigerians are "quite frustrated" as a result of "the millions of problem they are facing".

According to Falz, now is the time for the populace to work towards ensuring "change".

He made this known in an interview featured in the second edition of Africa’s Finest, a magazine by Guaranty Trust Bank.

Speaking on his recent hit single, 'This is Nigeria' and the reactions, Falz noted that the time had come for more young people to take interest in the nation's polity.

His words: "Socio-political consciousness has always been in my music. Initially, that consciousness wasn’t very pronounced because it was laced with a lot of humour because before the time of 'This is Nigeria', there were tracks like 'Senator', 'My People' and 'Wehdone Sir'. So, yes, consciousness has always been a part of my brand.

“Everyone has a breaking point and I think Nigerians are getting to that point — we’re quite frustrated with the millions of problems we’ve been facing. So, now we want to see something different, we want to see a change which means that the perfect time to talk about it is NOW.

“There is a serious need to eradicate apathy especially with the youth. When you talk about politics, a lot of young folks could care less, but I feel that if we all want to see that Nigeria that we dream of, the one with a bright future, then we can’t afford to have that sort of mindset.

“People usually steer clear of these topics because they’re quite sensitive issues and they want to be careful. However, I feel it is important to talk about them because if we don’t, we’re just going to keep sweeping the dirt under the carpet. We need to talk about these things in order to let the culprits know that their actions are unacceptable and that there are consequences.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

