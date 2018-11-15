Nine Months After, 80% Of Students, Teachers Resume In Dapchi School

Nine months after more than 100 girls were kidnapped from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, academic activities in the school have fully resumed.

On february 19, 2018, 110 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents. Although the insurgents released the students in March 2018, one of them, Leah Sharibu, is still in the custody of the insurgents, while five others were said to have died in captivity.

In October 2018, Boko Haram had threatened to keep Sharibu as a slave for life, when they issued the threat to murder a medical aid worker, Hauwa Liman. News of Liman's eventual murder was reported on October 15, 2018. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Executes Aid Worker Hauwa Liman

Hajiya Adama Abdulkarim, Principal of the school, told NAN on Thursday that at least 80 per cent of the students and teachers had resumed.

“More than 80 per cent of the students have resumed, likewise the teachers. Almost all of them are around except for very few who are away for one or more official reasons. School activities are moving smoothly as they were before the ugly incident,” she said.

Abdulkarim also noted that the school had taken steps to "comfort and encourage the students".

She said: “Before the incident, there were no matrons in the school, but now, with the help of the local government and permission of the ministry of education, we have been able to source for six elderly women. We instructed the matrons to always be around, especially in the hostels, after class hours, to comfort and encourage the students.

“On the side of the government, the military, police and civil defence personnel have been around the school at all times."

She also disclosed that the government had created admission spaces for 700 students in the next academic session, adding that “By the grace of God, the incident will not happen again."

She also appealed for more support to rehabilitate the school "with essential facilities that will attract parents to bring their children to learn and actualise their dreams".

Aisha Kolo, one of the students, told NAN that they were well catered to, just as she encouraged other students who had not resumed to return.