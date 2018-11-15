Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate Concedes Ticket To Mimiko

"Having consulted far and wide with my family, business associates, followers and constituents, it has become important to bow out before the full race commences in the interest of our great party, the Zenith Labour Party and our dear state," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2018

Gboye Adegbenro, the Ondo Central Senatorial candidate seeking to contest on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has conceded the ticket to Olusegun Mimiko, former ZLP presidential candidate.

Adegbenro announced this on Thursday, via a statement obtained by SaharaReporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He said he decided to stepped down from Ondo Central Senatorial District having consulted widely.

The statement read: "It has become imperative that I bring to a close my aspiration to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this critical juncture. Having consulted far and wide with my family, business associates, followers and constituents, it has become important to bow out before the full race commences in the interest of our great party, the Zenith Labour Party and our dear state.

"More than the above, I am convinced that the candidacy of our leader, the former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will better serve the interest of the district now and the overall goal of the South-West. I am eternally grateful to my constituents, followers and party leaders who have been with us all through the processes that culminated into taking this decision and renew my commitment and unalloyed dedication to the Zenith Labour Party.

"I remain a firm believer and supporter of my brother and leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who invited me into partisan politics and who has always provided selfless leadership."

