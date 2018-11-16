Court Fixes Judgment Date For N11.8m Fraud Case Against PSC Director

A corruption case brought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against one Emmanuel Ibe, a Director of Finance and Administration of the Police Service Commission (PSC) before Justice Chizoba Orji of the Federal High Court 16, Apo, Abuja, has been adjourned for final judgment on January 28, 2019 after the adoption of the final addresses by both the prosecution and defence counsel.

Ibe was charged under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 for “conferring corrupt advantage” on some staff of PSC as the Director of Finance and Administration of the commission.

In a nine-count charge, ICPC had stated that N11.8 million was fraudulently paid to some selected staff of PSC in March 2015 as airfares and airport taxi allowances to travel from Abuja to seven states within Nigeria on official duties even while there were no connecting flights from Abuja to any of those states.

The defendant gave no explanation for the payments, hence was charged for committing an offence.

According to a statement by ICPC on Friday, after the adoption by both parties, the ICPC prosecution counsel, Zainab Nass, and the defense counsel, M.G. Eugene, agreed to the date fixed for the final judgment.