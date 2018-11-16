FAAN Unveils Five New Steps To Obtaining The Yellow Fever Card

A statement by FAAN on Friday noted that those interested in the e-Yellow Card would pay N2,000 to get the card.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2018

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled steps to procure the new e-Yellow Card.

The Yellow Card is an official confirmation compulsory for international travellers from risk countries like Nigeria as evidence the carrier is vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

A statement by FAAN on Friday noted that those interested in the e-Yellow Card would pay N2,000 to get the card.

The steps were described as follows: "Get the New e-Yellow card in 5 simple steps STEP 1:Visit http://www.yellowcard.health.gov.ng  or http://www.yellowcardnigeria.com 

"STEP 2: click on Yellow Card Application.

"STEP 3: Fill in your personal information and click on submit button.

"STEP 4: Click on Payment button, generate your Remita Retrival Receipt (RRR) code and pay the sum of N2,000 online (or go to the bank).

"STEP 5: Take the payment receipt along with your international passport to any Port Health Services Office to get vaccinated and obtain the yellow card."

However, a check by SaharaReporters on Friday revealed that the address: http://www.yellowcard.health.gov.ng was not working. Although, the address: http://www.yellowcardnigeria.com connected just fine.

Steps for the e-Yellow Card were contained in a series of tweets by FAAN.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Judge Orders White House To Return CNN Journalist's Press Pass
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UNICEF Explains Why Nigeria Is The Only African Country With Polio Burden
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Hannatu Musawa Bigger Threat To Humanity By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Oil Doom: Communities Paying The Price Of Centenary Nigeria By Yinka Adeparusi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Give Us Development, Not Ebola’s Quarantine Center- Kaduna Railway Community
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos State Government Seizes September Salaries Of Doctors For The Second Month In A Row
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ‘Evangelist’ Kills Pastor, Wear Victim’s Clothes, Answers His Calls
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education 'Anti-Student' Osinbajo Not Welcome On Our Campus On Saturday, Say OAU Students
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Prove Your Integrity By Asking Amaechi To Resign, PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Kim Porter, Mother Of Three Of Diddy's Children, Found Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Uphold's Jolly Nyame's Jail Sentence — But Only For 12 Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I Know How Boko Haram Started – Atiku
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections 'Enough Is Enough!' — Oshiomhole Brands Bribe-Taking Allegations As 'Nonsense'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reduces Dariye's 14-Year Jail Term To 10 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Shittes: Why El-Zakzaky Can’t Be Released – Gov. El-Rufai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Prof. Nwabueze, Chidoka, FFK, Peter Obi, et.al. Are “Hausa Fulani Slaves” By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad