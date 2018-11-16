FAAN Unveils Five New Steps To Obtaining The Yellow Fever Card

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled steps to procure the new e-Yellow Card.

The Yellow Card is an official confirmation compulsory for international travellers from risk countries like Nigeria as evidence the carrier is vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

A statement by FAAN on Friday noted that those interested in the e-Yellow Card would pay N2,000 to get the card.

The steps were described as follows: "Get the New e-Yellow card in 5 simple steps STEP 1:Visit http://www.yellowcard.health.gov.ng or http://www.yellowcardnigeria.com

"STEP 2: click on Yellow Card Application.

"STEP 3: Fill in your personal information and click on submit button.

"STEP 4: Click on Payment button, generate your Remita Retrival Receipt (RRR) code and pay the sum of N2,000 online (or go to the bank).

"STEP 5: Take the payment receipt along with your international passport to any Port Health Services Office to get vaccinated and obtain the yellow card."

However, a check by SaharaReporters on Friday revealed that the address: http://www.yellowcard.health.gov.ng was not working. Although, the address: http://www.yellowcardnigeria.com connected just fine.

Steps for the e-Yellow Card were contained in a series of tweets by FAAN.