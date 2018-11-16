Judge Orders White House To Return CNN Journalist's Press Pass

According to the ruling, Acosta will have his access to the White House restored for at least a short period of time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2018

Timothy J. Kelly , a Federal judge, has ruled in favour of CNN ordering the White House to reinstate chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass.

A lawsuit claiming that CNN and Acosta's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the suspension of Acosta's press pass had been filed on November 13, 2018 in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Although Judge Kelly did not give a verdict on the underlying case during his ruling on Friday, he granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order.

According to CNN, this result means that Acosta will have his access to the White House restored for at least a short period of time. While explaining his decision, the judge said he believes that CNN and Acosta are likely to prevail in the case overall.

Kelly made his ruling on the basis of CNN and Acosta's Fifth Amendment claims, noting the White House did not provide Acosta with the due process required to legally revoke his press pass.

He left open the possibility, however, that the White House could seek to revoke it again if it provided that due process, emphasising the "very limited" nature of his ruling, while noting that he was not making a judgment on the First Amendment claims that CNN and Acosta have made.

A statement read: "We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press."

