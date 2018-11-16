Police Arrest Two Members Of A Gang That 'Killed' 16-Year-Old Student In Bayelsa



Bayelsa State Vigilante Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of Miss Seiyefa Fred, a student in Bayelsa State.

Fred was shot dead over the weekend at Amarata, a suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after her mobile phone was snatched. See Also Sahara Reporters 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone

While parading the suspects — Junior Danumunabo and Ayibakepreye Idionyo — Parkins Ogede, Chairman of the Vigilante Service, in Yenagoa, said the duo were nabbed in the same vicinity where the crime was committed.

"At about 5am, the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service apprehended two suspects connected to the killing of Miss Seiyefa Fred at Amarata. The names of the suspects are Junior Danumunabo, aged 20 from Nembe, Ogbolomabiri, and resident at Gwegwe street Ovom in Yenagoa, while Ayibakepreye Idionyo, aged 30 years, allegedly supplied the locally-made pistol," he said.

He added the suspects had been handed over to the Police for further interrogation and prosecution.

He urged members of the public to support the Police and the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service with useful information to reduce crime in the state.

Confirming the arrest, Butswat Asinim, the Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, said: “Upon interrogation, Junior Daumunabo confessed to being a member of the Greenland cult group. He also confessed that he was a member of the gang that shot and killed Seiyefa Fred."