70 Million Nigerians Live Below Poverty Line – Osibogun

“Poverty remains a most important determinant of ill-health as it contributes significantly to increased exposure to disease-causing agents and also prevents access to health care services once disease has occurred.”

by LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER Nov 17, 2018

Former chief medical director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Public Health Expert, Prof Akin Osibogun, has said that about 70 million Nigerians live below poverty line.

Osibogun, stated this at the MDCAN 2018 Public Lecture and Award, with the theme “Politics and Health: Implications of Nexus To The Nigerian Citizen,” in Abuja.

Osibogun, who was the guest speaker at the event said, “health-related data show that about 70 million Nigerians live below the abject poverty line.

“The poor are more likely to be sick and when sick, least likely to access health services promptly. The cost of illness is not just the cost of treatment, but includes the cost of treatment-seeking activities such as transportation to the hospital.

“Poverty remains a most important determinant of ill-health as it contributes significantly to increased exposure to disease-causing agents and also prevents access to health care services once disease has occurred.”

He noted that in the Human Development Index, the United Nations ranked Nigeria as 187 out of 191 countries, adding that the fall in living standards and relative scarcity of resources have negatively impacted on the delivery of and access to health services by the people.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion RE: Boko Haram - Obligations To A God That Wasn't There
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Letter To The Incoming Benue Governor: Think Beyond The Elections By Chris Nomjov
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Poverty Nekede Residents In Imo State Lament Deplorable Road Conditions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Buhari Urges Cooperation In Fight Against Poverty, Terrorism, Climate Change
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights $1bn Needed To Address Nigeria's Humanitarian Crisis In 2018, UN Says
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Poverty Nigeria May Soon Become World’s Poverty Capital, Says Kano Emir
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Prove Your Integrity By Asking Amaechi To Resign, PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Election: FG Orders Security Agencies To Begin Search Of Private Jets, Passengers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: How N1.7 Billion Akwa Ibom Funds Were Diverted For Personal Use
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘Evangelist’ Kills Pastor, Wear Victim’s Clothes, Answers His Calls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Can’t Double As Petroleum Minister – Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad