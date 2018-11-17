I Have Not Collected Salary Since I Became Governor, Says Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, outgoing Governor of Osun State, has said he did not earn salaries throughout the eight years of his administration.

Speaking during an interactive programme tagged ‘Ogbeni Till Day Break’ on Saturday in Osogbo, the governor said since the state was responsible for feeding him, fueling his cars and providing him accomodation, there was no need for him to be paid.

According to NAN, Aregbesola also said he didn't operate any bank account anywhere in the world.

His words: "I have not collected salary since I became the governor of the state. The state feeds me, fuels my car and provides me accommodation. With all these, I don’t need money.

”I have no money and bank account anywhere. I have no house except the one I built before I became the governor. Anyone can go out there to investigate if I have bank account."

Aregbesola is expected to hand over Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun Governor-elect on November 27, but he has said he would vacate the Government House on Monday, November 19.

According to Aregbesola, the decision to leave the Government House earlier than expected was to give his successor enough time to do necessary renovations.

Stating that he had no regrets being governor, he said: “If you give me another four years to rule again, I will still do what I did before and I will not do anything differently”.

On his next plans after office, he said it was time to rest for a while.

”l had been in politics since my secondary school days. I have been an absentee husband for many years because of politics but for now, i want to be with my wife,” Aregbesola said.

On his achievements, the governor said he was happy that his social investment programmes supported and transformed the lives of the people in the state.