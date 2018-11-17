My Presidential Ticket, A Victory For North-East, Says Atiku As He Arrives Adamawa

"My victory at Port Harcourt is your own victory and the North-East," Atiku told his supporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, and was welcomed by a crowd consisting of supporters of various political parties.

His supporters were only allowed to queue at the area from the airport gate to PZ roundabout, as officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and security operatives barricaded the entrance into the airport, and allowed only selected persons access.

The former vice-president was driven in a convoy to his Dougirei residence, where he addressed a crowd on the need to vote for the PDP.

"My victory at Port Harcourt is your own victory and the North-East. But the task is far from over; you have to vote for PDP from top to bottom. Vote for me, our governorship candidate and other candidates of our party," Atiku said.

Immediate past chairman of the PDP in Adamawa, Chief Joel Madaki, confirmed to newsmen that the crowd was constituted by members of various political parties.

He also dismissed the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was more popular in Adamawa, stating that those who thought so "must be day-dreaming".

"From the calibre of the people you see in this place, it clearly tells what Adamawa people will be doing on February 16 next year," he said.

Our correspondent sighted several aides of Governor Jibrilla Bindo at the airport and later at Atiku's residence.

Meanwhile, one Sabiu Dahiru arrived Yola on bicycle after cycling for two weeks from Suleja in Niger State to express his solidarity with Atiku.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: How N1.7 Billion Akwa Ibom Funds Were Diverted For Personal Use
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Prove Your Integrity By Asking Amaechi To Resign, PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Election: FG Orders Security Agencies To Begin Search Of Private Jets, Passengers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Entertainment I'll Be Your Zombie For Life, Peter Of PSquare Tells Wife On Fifth Wedding Anniversary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad