Katsina Speaker Abubakar Kusada Wins Reps Bye Election

The election was conducted in the Kankiya/Kusada/Ingawa Federal constituency in Katsina state on Saturday.

by THE NATION NEWSPAPER Nov 18, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Alhaji Abubakar Kusada of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of the bye-election into the House of Representatives .

The election was conducted in the Kankiya/Kusada/Ingawa Federal constituency in Katsina state on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kusada was the speaker of Katsina state House of Assembly before his  election today.

Prof Adedayo Hamza, the returning officer who announced the result on Saturday in Kankiya said Kusada scored 48,518 votes to emerge winner.

Alhaji Abdussamad Yusuf of PDP came second with 20,193 votes, while Nasiru Kankiya of the Peoples Redemption Party scored 1,810 votes as second runner-up.

Abdullahi Umar of the Yes Electorate Solidarity (YES) got 221 votes.

According to Hamza, the total number of registered voters in the constituency is 193,904, while the number of accredited voters was 74,242.

The number of valid votes cast was 70,742 and rejected votes 2,331.The total number of votes cast was 73,073.

Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner, advised political parties to intensify voter education and management of polling units.

He commended the political parties, security agencies, mediamen and other stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the bye election.

(NAN)

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
THE NATION NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC’s Olawuyi Wins Kwara Bye-Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC’s Olawuyi Wins Kwara Bye-Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections My Presidential Ticket, A Victory For North-East, Says Atiku As He Arrives Adamawa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Election: FG Orders Security Agencies To Begin Search Of Private Jets, Passengers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC: Campaigns For Presidential, National Assembly Elections Begin Sunday
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Entertainment I'll Be Your Zombie For Life, Peter Of PSquare Tells Wife On Fifth Wedding Anniversary
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad