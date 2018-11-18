Rivers APC Governorship Candidate Tonye Cole Attacked By Gunmen

Tonye Cole, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State escaped assassination when he alongside members of his team were attacked on Friday.

The incident happened in Old Bakana area of Degema in Rivers State.

Cole, who is aspiring to succeed Nyesom Wike, current Governor of Rivers State if had said he'll "tackle economic and security challenges which the present administration had failed to do".

It is not yet clear whether the gunmen were hired assassins or armed robbers. However, he took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news of the attack.

According to Cole, his team was attacked while carrying out ward-to-ward consultation in the community.

He wrote: “Tragedy was averted Friday, November 16, 2018 at Old Bakana. Gunmen opened fire on my team while we were carrying out ward-to-ward consultation in the community. We thank The Almighty for his protection now and always. I stand for politics of peace #ANewHopeForRivers."