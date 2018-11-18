Spokesman Claims Audio Recording On Saraki Investing Billions In Buhari's 2015 Campaign Is Doctored

Olu Onemola, Special Assistant on New Media to Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said the audio recording of his principal which has gone viral on social medis, is "doctored".

He stated this in a series of tweets on Saturday, in which he said the recording was "probably a mix of manipulations" that the All Progressives Congress (APC) decided to employ for Saturday's bye-election held in Kwara State.

In the recording, the voice attributed to Saraki was quoted as saying he paid billions to campaign for Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate of the APC in 2015, but got nothing for his efforts. See Also Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki

However, Saraki's spokesman attempted to clarify the contest of the recording.

The post on his Twitter handle read: "For the record: we always restrain from responding to inconsequential issues that we can otherwise ignore. However, in order to put this issue to rest so that we can move on to real issues, these are the facts:

"The audio recording that is being circulated online by known anti-Saraki henchmen is a doctored recording. It was probably part of the mix of manipulations that APC decided to employ for today's election in four LGAs in Kwara South.

"We will not allow people like @Ogundamisi and other mercenary “influencers” to create false and mischievous impressions that may easily be consumed by the otherwise unsuspecting public.

"Dr. Saraki, in his response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2018, stated emphatically that he left the APC because 'the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist'.

"Additionally, in that same response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Saraki emphasized that he “never discussed any such personal and pecuniary benefits with anybody.” Again, we still challenge that anybody who has contrary facts should come forward.

"Finally, we ask the public to understand that in their desperation to hang on to power, agents of the ruling party are stooping to new lows by doctoring and releasing such audio files. We expect more of such desperate moves. Fake news, remains fake news. Their lies remain lies."