Uzodinma’s INEC Court Order May Be Fake –Okorocha

“When Uche Nwosu got his court order, it was published in national newspapers for Nigerians to see. We are suspecting that Hope Uzodinma must have given INEC a fake court order. You can see the type of court cases against him.

by FEMI MAKINDE Nov 18, 2018

Imo State governor, Rocha Okorocha, has claimed that the court order, which the Independent National Electoral Commission relies on to recognise Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, might have been forged.

The governor challenged Uzodinma or the electoral commission to publish the court order if it existed.

Okorocha, who spoke to SUNDAY PUNCH through the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemedo, said he was not interested in removing the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, from office, stressing that Oshiomhole should allow the truth to prevail.

He said, “Governor Okorocha played a key role in the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the party. Our interest is not who goes or who stays. We are asking for justice and this is what we are saying. The national chairman (Oshiomhole) disbanded the Ahmed Gulak committee and set up another, headed by Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Amabiaka (retd.); the man came here and conducted the primary election.

“But the same Oshiomhole went back to start dealing with the Gulak committee again.  There is another issue. We want Nigerians to ask Hope Uzodinma to publish the court order he gave to INEC which they (INEC) relied on to publish his name as the APC governorship candidate in Imo.

“When Uche Nwosu got his court order, it was published in national newspapers for Nigerians to see. We are suspecting that Hope Uzodinma must have given INEC a fake court order. You can see the type of court cases against him.

“He must have given INEC a fake court order and if INEC has the court order, it should publish it; at least it is a public document.

“If he can’t publish the court order, then, he must have deceived INEC.”

Attempts by our correspondent to get the reaction of Uzodinma on the issue were not successful on Saturday.

Calls made to his mobile phone did not connect and he had yet to respond to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
FEMI MAKINDE

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections My Presidential Ticket, A Victory For North-East, Says Atiku As He Arrives Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Election: FG Orders Security Agencies To Begin Search Of Private Jets, Passengers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections INEC: Campaigns For Presidential, National Assembly Elections Begin Sunday
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Entertainment I'll Be Your Zombie For Life, Peter Of PSquare Tells Wife On Fifth Wedding Anniversary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 'It's A Big Slap On Our Faces' — Mystery As Impounded Vehicle Disappears From Ondo Police Station
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad