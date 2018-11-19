APC Threatens To Discipline Members Who Sue The Party

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to take action against its members who institute legal cases against the party without first exploring all intra-party avenues to conflict resolution.

The party said this on Monday in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, its National Publicity Secretary.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned on the actions of some party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances and disputation without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism,” read the statement.

“This growing trend is viewed by the party as a manifest indiscipline. The actions, it should be noted, is considered as anti-party as it goes against our party’s constitution.

“For emphasis, according to Article 20, Subsection 10 of our Party’s Constitution, offences against the Party include: ‘Filing an action in a Court of Law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution.”

“The party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members, as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest.”

APC ‘strongly advised’ such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes. 

“In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the party has just put in place,” it said.

“APC members should understand that as a progressive party that operates on the principle of change, it is not a matter of choice to keep to the rules. We therefore advise such members to take this warning very seriously as failure to comply with the party's dispute resolution procedures would be met with the stipulated disciplinary actions.”

SaharaReporters, New York

