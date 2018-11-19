Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Osun has remanded Professor Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), in prison custody in Ilesa.

Akindele is standing trial over allegations of demanding sex for marks from his student.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu ordered the remand of the professor on Monday.

Kehinde Adedoye, counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), narrated the incident to the court, stating that “The defendant corruptly asked for sexual benefits from Ms Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her in the discharge of his official duties as a lecturer, to wit: altering her academic grades from fail to pass in the course, MBA 632 – Research Method".

The offences contravened Sections 8 (1) (A) (2) and 18 (d) of the corrupt practices and other related offences Act 2000 and punishable under same sections.

After deliberation on the bail application, the judge ordered that the defence counsel file a formal bail application before the next date of adjournment.

The trial was adjourned till November 27, and the judge ordered that Akindele be remanded in custody.