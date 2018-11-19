Diddy Pays Tribute To Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates," Diddy wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2018

Days after the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, American rapper, Sean Combs popularly known as Diddy has taken to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to her.

News of Porter's death hit the net on Thursday, November 15, 2018 with several celebrities reacting to her death on social media. See Also Entertainment Kim Porter, Mother Of Three Of Diddy's Children, Found Dead 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Diddy and Porter dated from 1994 till 2007. She was mother to three of the rapper's children and was aged 47 at the time of her death.

Alongside a video of him and Porter posing for a picture, Diddy went down memory lane to explain the “unexplainable relationship” they both had.

His tweet read: “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you; I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Lov."

