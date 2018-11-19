NDE Trains 50 Bayelsa Youth On Environmental Beautification

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2018

Fifty indigent Bayelsa Youth have emerged beneficiaries of the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme initiated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for the unemployed.

The beautification training scheme, which is under the Special Public Works of the NDE, is part of the Federal Government's effort to gainfully engage those who dropped out of school, as well as those who have senior school cerctificates, in soft and hard landscaping skills such as interlock making, POP designs, block making and other skills.

The scheme will last for three months.

Director General of the NDE, represented by Kenneth Okafor, dceclared open the orientation programme for the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme in Yenagoa last Friday.

According to Okafor, the beautification training scheme will afford beneficiaries the opportunity to be self-employed and become employers of labour.

Okafor said though information gathered from the implementation of past schenes initiated by the NDE showed that indigent Bayelsans focussed more on the stipends provided, rather than the skills provided, and hoped that the notion "will change".

He urged beneficiaries to focus more on getting trained, rather than the stipends.

In his address, the State Coordinator of NDE in Bayelsa State, represented by Aham Okechukwu, commended the participants for their zeal. He noted that the training was important, because of the rising cases of unemployment, stating that "everybody is looking for white collar jobs and they are notvailable; if you acquire these skills, it will last you for a lifetime".

Awudu Pelesai, Head of Department (HOD), Special Public Works of the NDE in Bayelsa, commended the youth for their show of interest in the scheme.

