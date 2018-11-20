APC Gives Ganduje, Aregbesola, Shettima New Appointments

Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) are all not happy, that their preferred candidates did not pick the governorship tickets of their states for the 2019 general election.

by Daily Post Newspaper Nov 20, 2018

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has set up six reconciliation committees to heal the wounds inflicted on the party in the recent primary elections.

Each committee, set up on geopolitical basis, will have seven members, including the Governors elected on the platform of the party, except the three aggrieved Governors.

Although the committees to be headed by two-term governors will seek to reconcile the aggrieved party members, they do not have the power to make any changes to the party’s candidates’ list for the elections.

All the other 19 APC governors are members of the committees, which consist of other prominent members of the party.

The committees will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

THE FULL LIST
South-east
1. Abdullahi Ganduje (chairman)
2. Samuel Lalong
3. Kayode Fayemi
4. Godswill Akpabio
5. Umaru Dembo
6. Nasiru Aliko Koki
7. Ify Ugo Okoye

North-central
1. Ibrahim Geidam (chairman)
2. Godwin Obaseki
3. Rotimi Akeredolu
4. Jibrilla Bindow
5. Pius Akinyelure
6. Vivian Chukwuani
7. Audu Ogbe

South-west
1. Kashim Shettima (chairman)
2. Nasir el-Rufai
3. Akinwumi Ambode
4. Modupe Adelabu
5. Dakuku Peterside
6. Ken Nnamani
7. Seida Bugaje

North-west
1. Abiola Ajimobi (chairman)
2. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar
3. Yahaya Bello
4. Adamu Aliero
5. Danjuma Goje
6. Jim Nwobodo
7. Fati Balla

South-south
1. Rauf Aregbesola (chairman)
2. Atiku Bagudu
3. Abubakar Sani Bello
4. Gbemisola Saraki
5. Emeka Wogu
6. Sullivan Chime
7. Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

North-east
1. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (chairman)
2. Aminu Masari
3. Abubakar Badaru
4. Jumoke Anifowoshe
5. Matthew Omegara
6. Hafsat Mohammed Baba
7. Abdullahi Aboki

