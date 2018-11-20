'I Change Buhari To Vote Atiku' — 'DJ' Melaye Releases Music Video Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has released another music video.

The song was aimed at expressing his support for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Dino was heard singing “I have decided to vote Atiku not Buhari”.



Melaye's remix of a popular religious song goes: “I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; No turning back, no turning back. I change Buhari to vote Atiku. I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku..."