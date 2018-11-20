Professor Akindele Must Face Full Wrath Of The Law, Says Group

The group urged the anti-graft commission to ensure that the lecturer faces the "full wrath of the law", so his example can serve as "deterrent to others who are not ready to desist from the shameful habit of harassing female students".

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2018

The SOFADONDO (SDD) advocacy group has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) fo its action regarding Professor Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Akindele was remanded in prison on Monday after being arraigned by the ICPC on allegations of requesting sex to influence the marks of his female student. See Also Sahara Reporters Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A statement by Albert Obiozo, Convener of SSD, welcomed the "step taken by ICPC to secure justice for Ms Monica Osagie".

The group also urged the anti-graft commission to ensure that the lecturer faces the "full wrath of the law", so his example can serve as "deterrent to others who are not ready to desist from the shameful habit of harassing female students".

The statement read: “We want to implore ICPC that its work to rid our citadel of learning of lecherous male lecturers is just starting. We task it to investigative the allegations of harassment also levelled against the three lecturers dismissed recently by the Lagos State University (LASU). They should also have their day in court and face the consequences of their shameful action. 

"SDD wants to single out OAU and LASU for blazing the trail in dismissing indicted lecturers over molestation and harassment of female students. We salute the leadership of these two institutions for standing firm on the side of truth and its uncompromising stance in punishing colleagues that have betrayed the trust reposed in them as lecturers. We urge the leadership of other tertiary institutions to take a cue from OAU and LASU to fight the scourge of sexual harassment rearing its ugly head in their various higher institutions of learning. 

"As for victims suffering in silence, we want to reiterate our mission statement that SDD remains a viable platform that is willing to assist them to get justice. We have a robust legal department that has set machinery in motion to partner with the ICPC in bringing the case of voiceless victims to the fore. Victims with cases should visit our website to report at www.sofadondo.org.

"For the avoidance of doubt, SDD as a duly registered organisation is concerned about the problem of female harassment in tertiary institutions and would continue to strive to do everything within the ambit of the Nigerian laws to expose male lecturers that prey on innocent female students. We are irrevocably committed to stand up for the vulnerable, the oppressed and the downtrodden against all forms of sexual harassment and molestation."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Protests As NNPC 'Awards' $18.48m Contract Without Following Due Process
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Group Petitions ICPC, Demands Oshiomhole's Sack For 'Corruption'
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Education Court Sacks Delta Deputy Speaker Over Falsification Of NECO Certificate
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Education Osinabjo Becomes Primary School Teacher — Just For One Day
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Gives Ganduje, Aregbesola, Shettima New Appointments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I’ve Sworn Allegiance To US, Hamzat Tells INEC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Sacked Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Hold Plenary, Install New Speaker
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos NSCDC Official Shoots Man Multiple Times, 'Blows His Skull Open'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Obasanjo, Make Dramatic Entries To Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper Fayose’s Trial: We Moved N1.2b Cash In Three Planes, Says Witness
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Army: We Didn't Want To Kill Cows But Bandits Used Them As Shields
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Tributes Still Pouring In For Tosyn Bucknor 24 Hours After Her Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Protests As NNPC 'Awards' $18.48m Contract Without Following Due Process
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s ‘Next Level Logo’: Plagiarism Is Just A Word By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad