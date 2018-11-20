Sanwo-Olu: I Have No Issue With Ambode...He's My Governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said there is no issue between Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State and himself.

He stated this in a response to a question on the subject on Twitter, insisting that he and Ambode were on the same page.

Ambode and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, endured a cold relationshop over the latter's refusal to support the incumbent governor of the state for a second term in office.

The issue came to a head on September 30, 2018, when Ambode declared that Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu's 'favoured candidate', had once been "arrested for spending fake dollars" and was "unfit" to govern Lagos. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Was Arrested For Spending Fake US Dollars In A Night Club, Says Ambode

However, Sanwo-Olu had said he forgave the governor for the statement. The duo have, afterwards, been seen at events together.

Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Femi Hamzat, had held a meeting Lagosians on Monday where he answered questions on his plans for Lagos State if he wins the 2019 governorship election.

In what seemed to be a continuation on the question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu tweeted: "On the 'Ambode Issue'...let me state it here that there is no Ambode issue. He is my governor. We are one party and our goals are the same. A better and greater Lagos is our challenge".