Tributes Still Pouring In For Tosyn Bucknor 24 Hours After Her Death

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2018

Since on-air personality Oluwatosin 'Tosyn' Bucknor was found dead in her Lagos home by her French husband Aurelien Boyer on Monday night, tributes havine't stopped pouring in for her.

Her sister, Funke Bucknor, said it was due to sickle cell complications.

In a post on Instagram, the older Buknor wrote: "My heart is heavy but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto, Tosyn, passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you."

Tosyn was born on August 15, 1981 and is a law graduate of the University of Lagos. She began her sojourn into radio broadcast with Tee A at Eko FM. 

She was an intern at Cool FM where she hosted a programme on Saturdays titled 'Fun Hour Show'.

In 2009, after completing her youth service, she joined Top Radio where she established herself as the only female anchoring a morning show.

She will be remembered for her signature slang 'Area Mama'.

Tosyn was a radio presenter, singer, songwriter, writer and actress. She won numerous awards and featured in movies such as 'Tinsel', 'Now We Are Married', 'Dazzling Mirage', among others.

Tributes have continued to pour in from celebrities, who have taken to social media to mourn her passing.

SaharaReporters, New York

