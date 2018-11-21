45 Nigerian Individuals/Organisations Receive Up To $80,000 Grants From US Consulate

From January 2018 till date, the United States Consulate General in Lagos has awarded a total of $453, 568 to 45 individuals, non-government organizations (NGOs) and academic institutions.

The grants support a variety of worthwhile projects in the areas of human rights, transparency in government, freedom of the media, empowerment of women and youth, health, education, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of mutual understanding.

Speaking at the grant award ceremony in Lagos on Monday, U.S. Consul General F. John Bray recognized the commitment of the grantee organizations working to improve the lives of community members through sustainable projects that bolster good governance, education, and health.

According to him, the Consulate’s grant award program,me is part of the U.S. government’s efforts to support Nigeria’s economic development, improve livelihoods, and strengthen communities.

“The U.S. Mission has several objectives here in Nigeria, one of the foremost is to support a healthier, more educated population in Nigeria. One way in which we work to accomplish these goals is through grants," Bray said.

“We are so proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of organizations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians!”

A statement by Temitayo Famutimi, Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section (PAS), U.S. Consulate General, revealed that every year, the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos invites non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, and individuals working in 17 states in southern Nigeria to submit proposals that seek innovative solutions to challenges facing local communities.

In response to the 2018 call for proposals, the U.S. Consulate received approximately 2000 strong and diverse project submissions, and as a result made awards ranging from $3,922 to $80,000, depending on the proposed scope of activities.