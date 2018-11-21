Original LASU Certificate Found At Epe 'Suya' Spot

"This original certificate was found in a suya spot and was almost being used to wrap suya in Epe. If you know anybody bearing Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, please contact us," the tweet read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2018

The original certificate belonging to one Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), has been found.

According to information by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the certificate was "almost being used to wrap 'suya' in Epe".

The certificate showed that Abisoye graduated with a Second Class (Upper Division) degree in Chemical and Polymer Engineering in 2008.

LASTMA announced the discovery of the certificate on Tuesday night via a tweet that read: "This original certificate was found in a suya spot and was almost being used to wrap suya in Epe. If you know anybody bearing Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, please contact us. Thank you Lagos."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Professor Akindele Must Face Full Wrath Of The Law, Says Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians On Jonathan Govt Scholarships Abandoned Abroad, Resort To Menial Jobs
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education While Students Slept, Burglars Hit University ATMs In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Obasanjo, Make Dramatic Entries To Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Two House Of Reps Members Resign From APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections 'Next Level The Only Way' — Buhari Campaigns For Himself At Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Gives Ganduje, Aregbesola, Shettima New Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'I Change Buhari To Vote Atiku' — 'DJ' Melaye Releases Music Video Ahead Of 2019 Elections
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Tributes Still Pouring In For Tosyn Bucknor 24 Hours After Her Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Keep Off Nigeria, Ex-British Minister Tells Investors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Sacked Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Hold Plenary, Install New Speaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I’ve Sworn Allegiance To US, Hamzat Tells INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Prophetess's Son 'Rapes' Nine-Year-Old Girl In Akure After Giving Her N110
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER How We Caged Obasanjo As President — Segun Osoba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Handshake Across History? By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad