Sowore To Take #TakeItBack Message To 100 Cities In Three Months



Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and his running mate and Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, are set to hold 20 mega town hall meetings and rallies in tour that will take place in 100 cities across Nigeria.

The tour was announced in a statement signed by Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, Director-General of the Sowore/Rufai 2019 Campaign Organization.

According to Fabiyi, the rallies take place in the next three months.

The statement read: “The programme will span the next three months, spreading the TakeItBack Movement as aggressively as possible through rallies, town-hall meetings, Grassroots Mobilisation Efforts (G.E.T) and a Diaspora Electoral Empowerment Project."

He extended his appreciation to members and supporters of the TakeItBack Movement who have “come to hear and accept Sowore’s message of national transformation and progress”, and called on Nigerians to "be a part of the Transformation Caravan in their villages, cities, states and zones”.

The series of events, as contained in the statement, will begin with a mass rally in Lagos on November 22, 2018 at 8am.